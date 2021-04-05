Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 359.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

ALTA opened at $42.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $800.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.