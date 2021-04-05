ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $4,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.23. 109,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

