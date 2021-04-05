Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

RMGBU stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

