Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of AERI opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

