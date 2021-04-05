Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 60,695 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,695 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,438,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.35 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

