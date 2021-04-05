Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $6,156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Company Profile

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

