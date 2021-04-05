Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.11 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and $9.56 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 706,106,353 coins and its circulating supply is 168,564,383 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

