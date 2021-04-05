American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,362 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.