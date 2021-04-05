American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of American Electric Power worth $52,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.54 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

