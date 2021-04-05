American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,292,341 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.