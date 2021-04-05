American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

