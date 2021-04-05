American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

