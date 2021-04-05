American International Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of BIG opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

