American International Group Inc. Sells 3,591 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

NYSE:RRC opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

