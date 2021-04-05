American International Group Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,085,354. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $29.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

