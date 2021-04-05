American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

BANR stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

