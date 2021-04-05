American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $39.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

APEI stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

