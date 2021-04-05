American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth about $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $686.54 million, a P/E ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

