American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American States Water by 72.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in American States Water by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth $48,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWR opened at $75.89 on Monday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

