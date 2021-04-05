Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,143 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

