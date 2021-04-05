Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 185,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $37.39 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

