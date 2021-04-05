Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.