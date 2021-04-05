Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

