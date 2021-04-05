Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 474,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

