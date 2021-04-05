Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,074 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,074 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

