Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $6.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $45.18 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

