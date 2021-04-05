Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $5.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $4.83. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $4.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.79 to $27.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $29.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.40 to $31.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE opened at $251.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day moving average of $227.03. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

