Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $1.87 EPS

Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Generac posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $323.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.52 and a 200 day moving average of $248.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

