Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $7.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.63. Humana reported earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $412.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $285.49 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.72 and a 200-day moving average of $406.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

