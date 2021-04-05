Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post sales of $21.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.20 million to $21.53 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $105.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,184. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,268 shares of company stock worth $4,594,287. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 293,163 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

