Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.87 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.