Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $86.38

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,782. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

