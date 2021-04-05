Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $20.50

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of DK opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

