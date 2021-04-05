Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $45.47

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KB Home by 178.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

