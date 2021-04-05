Analysts Set VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Price Target at $1.83

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEON. TheStreet cut VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.

VEON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,256. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VEON by 6,147,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 614,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 614,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after buying an additional 14,819,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VEON by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in VEON by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

