Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for loanDepot (LDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI):

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – loanDepot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

loanDepot stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.06. 3,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

