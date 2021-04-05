Analyzing Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 27.92 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -29.89 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 25.20 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -9.66

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.17% 13.61% 6.86% Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50%

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Sutro Biopharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2- and brachyury-expressing cancers; and MVA-BN WEV that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating Equine encephalitis.It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

