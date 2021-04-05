Analyzing Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) & Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

2.4% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aeterna Zentaris and Corcept Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Corcept Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $530,000.00 132.46 -$6.04 million N/A N/A Corcept Therapeutics $306.49 million 9.35 $94.18 million $0.77 31.73

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aeterna Zentaris.

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -369.10% -125.54% -21.45% Corcept Therapeutics 30.73% 25.38% 23.16%

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Aeterna Zentaris on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications. The company markets macimorelin under the Macrilen name. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a license agreement with Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg for the development of an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against COVID-19 disease; development, manufacture, and commercialization of targeted immunosuppressive therapeutic proteins for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. It also has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and Novo Nordisk Biopharm Limited for the development and commercialization of macimorelin in the United States and Canada, as well as The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of primary hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator that is in Phase II for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.