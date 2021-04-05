Analyzing Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and Bank OZK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 6 11 1 2.72 Bank OZK 0 5 2 0 2.29

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.62, suggesting a potential downside of 14.12%. Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.89%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80% Bank OZK 22.78% 6.58% 1.07%

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.76 $2.51 billion $2.77 13.71 Bank OZK $1.27 billion 4.14 $425.91 million $3.30 12.31

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank OZK. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, retirement accounts, and corporate trust services. In addition, it offers automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.