Analyzing Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 9.07 -$23.68 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 77.25 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30% SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Obalon Therapeutics and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health has a consensus target price of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 105.81%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

