ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $374.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.65 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,470.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,688 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

