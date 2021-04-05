Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

