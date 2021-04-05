AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and $3.74 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

