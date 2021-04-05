ankrETH Price Tops $1,898.04 on Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ankrETH token can currently be bought for about $1,898.04 or 0.03233218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $55.67 million and $239,651.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00685166 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029153 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

AETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars.

