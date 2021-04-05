Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

