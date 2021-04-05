Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE APO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after purchasing an additional 397,598 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

