Applied Fundamental Research LLC Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,650,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 17.8% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.16. 5,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

