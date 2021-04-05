Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $142.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

