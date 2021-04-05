Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APRE. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

