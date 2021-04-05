AquariusCoin (ARCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,291.38

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $98,291.38 and $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131,261.70 or 2.19980661 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,389,796 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

